New photos show Garden City beach before, during, after Hurricane Matthew

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Emergency Management Department has posted new photos showing the startling transformation of one beach before, during and after Hurricane Matthew.

The three photos, taken from the same vantage point, show Garden City beach on October 7, one day before the destructive hurricane hit our area, on October 8, the day Hurricane Matthew hit, bringing a massive storm surge to our coast, and on October 9, the day after the storm.

Below, you can see a comparison of the three images by sliding the bar to the left or right.

Before/During Hurricane Matthew:

Before/After Hurricane Matthew:

“Look closely at the second photo taken October 8, at the peak of the storm. What you're seeing is STORM SURGE,” the department’s Facebook post states. “Storm surge is the change in the water level due to the presence of a storm.”

Another photo taken later shows the sand pushed away due to the storm surge.

Signs of Hurricane Matthew’s damage were left in Garden City for months after the storm hit. As late as December, the area was still dealing with debris and piles of sand lining the properties, roads and sidewalks. Click here for more details.

View the original Facebook post from Horry County Emergency Management here.

