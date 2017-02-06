Indiana man arrested after loaded firearm found in carry-on bag at MYR

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An Indiana man was arrested Monday after TSA at Myrtle Beach International Airport found a loaded firearm in his carry-on bag Monday morning, according to a police report.

Daniel Jerome Clarence, 57, from Columbus, Indiana, was arrested and charged for carrying a firearm in a restricted place, according to jail records.

At about 7:17 a.m., Horry County Police responded to MYR after being notified that a loaded firearm was found in the TSA screening checkpoint, the police report states. The TSA supervisor said they observed the firearm on a TSA x-ray screen.

The firearm was found in Clarence’s carry-on bag. There were no rounds in the chamber, but seven rounds were in the firearm’s magazine, the report states.

Clarence was placed under arrest and was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday morning was given a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.