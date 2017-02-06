New online method to register for Resident Parking Decals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Starting March 1, the city of Myrtle Beach will be implementing paid parking once again.

Residents can now register for their parking decals online.

The old registration system required the use of a lot of paper, time and money. The city would send out a letter, the customer would then fill out the form and send it back and then the city would mail the decal.

Now, everything has moved to the computers.

City of Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea says that doing it this way is better for everyone.

"It is less expensive for the city because we'll only do one mailing when we mail the decal back to the resident. Before, we were doing two mailings and there was a lot of staff time involved in comparing information. This way, the computer does that comparing of information and all we need to do is mail that decal back," said Kruea.

All of the requirements to qualify for a resident parking decal are the same, with one addition.

"The data that we got from Horry County is from 2016, so if you've paid your taxes already in 2017 for your vehicle, you're still going to have to bring it in to us. So it's just the calendar year 2016 records that we have online," said Kruea.

Kruea also recommends having your 2016 property tax receipt with you while you register.

The city is also implementing a new rule for nonresident parking decals.

With one of those decals, nonresidents can park between 21st Ave N. and 6th Ave S. and then up past 60th Avenue. Those decals are $100.

Qualifications to register for a Resident Parking Decal:

If any of the following apply, you WILL NOT be able to use the online registration system, but may apply for your decal in person at the Myrtle Beach Parking Office, 914 North Kings Highway, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A. I no longer have the vehicle listed on my 2016 Horry County Vehicle Paid Tax Receipt.

B. I am a new resident of the City of Myrtle Beach and did not pay city vehicle property tax in the 2016 calendar year.

C. I moved into the City of Myrtle Beach after I paid my 2016 Horry County Vehicle Property Tax.

When applying in person, you must bring proof that you are a City of Myrtle Beach resident and that you have paid City of Myrtle Beach vehicle property tax on the vehicle for which you are seeking a decal. You will need to present the following documents:

A. Horry County Vehicle Paid Tax Receipt for 2016 or 2017, showing City of Myrtle Beach tax.

B. SC Vehicle Registration Card

C. Your SC Driver's License; your residence address must match your Horry County Vehicle Paid Tax Receipt.

