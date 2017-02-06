Horry County Schools tech committee recommends Chromebooks to replace iPads

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County School’s Technology Committee recommended to the school board that 11-inch Chromebooks replace iPads for students in grades six to eight.

In January, the committee had groups of students, teachers, principals and learning coaches test three different devices for the district’s Personalized Digital Learning initiative: the newest version of the iPad, a Windows-based laptop, and Dell’s 11-inch Chromebook, a laptop with a touchscreen that can run apps from the Google Play store.

All four groups recommended the Chromebooks, according to the committee’s presentation before the school board on Monday. The committee recommended the Chromebooks for students, beginning in the 2017-2018 school year.

The committee recommended that teachers have a slightly different model with a rotating screen, allowing it to function more like a traditional tablet.

As part of the transition process, the committee recommended the district purchase a small stock of Chromebooks immediately, so that teachers, students, and other faculty members can test the new devices in the classroom, and find equivalent apps and processes to the previous iPads distributed to students in the PDL program.

The committee said that the pricing for the Chromebook would be roughly equivalent to the price quoted by Apple for iPads, with the model for teachers being slightly more expensive.

