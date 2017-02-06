Judge revokes bond for suspect charged for kidnapping, murdering Aynor teen

An identification card belonging to a man missing since January 2016 was found in the vicinity of human remains that were discovered near Aynor on WednesdayMore >>
Six days later, and police are still looking for 8 year-old Iyana Lowery, who went missing from her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville.More >>
On Wednesday, the clergy, or Crisis Action Team, met with police chiefs and officers, sheriffs, investigators, and the solicitor's office to discuss a new partnership.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board will not be investigating the events that led to a small plane crashing into the ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park on Tuesday, according to a spokesman.More >>
The NCAA said Division I student-athletes improved academically for the 12th year in a row.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Michael Parks, a prolific character actor and a favorite of directors Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith, has died at 77. Parks' agent, Jane Schulman, said the actor died Tuesday in Los Angeles.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
More than 7,400 words, names, acronyms and initials have been banned by the state of North Carolina from appearing on a vanity license plate.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
