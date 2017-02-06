WMBF Investigates: Bus driver fired after sexual assault arrest

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A WMBF News Investigation found a Coast RTA bus driver was fired a day after he was arrested for third degree criminal sexual conduct.

A concerned viewer called WMBF News to report a woman was assaulted by a Coast RTA employee, and wanted to know that person’s standing with the transit authority.

A Conway Police report shows Lorenzo McCants was arrested January 10, one day after a report was filed with officers. A family member of the victim told police the victim was brought home by a stranger who worked at the bus station. The person filing the complaint said McCants didn’t bring the victim directly home, alleging McCants took her to the Sleep Inn on Church Street and sexually assaulted her.

An arrest warrant shows McCants “did attempt to have sexual intercourse” with the victim, and knew “the victim was mentally handicapped.”

McCants was released on $10,000 bond on January 12. A court order shows he is not allowed near the victim’s home and cannot try to contact her.

WMBF News obtained the separation letter Coast RTA sent to McCants January 11. It lists the charge against him and reads, “You are hereby terminated from your position as Fixed Route Operator.”

A statement from Coast RTA reads: “Coast RTA strives to provide safe and courteous transportation for all of our passengers.”

WMBF News is still working to find out more details surrounding McCants’ arrest.

