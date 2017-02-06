Come out and support your local humane societies by visiting your local Mellow Mushroom February 10th from 11am to 3pm. Mellow Mushroom’s 6th “Lunch of Love” will be held at area Mellow Mushrooms. For every $10 ticket sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local shelters.

At Mellow Mushroom’s Lunch of Love event, you will be able to meet some of the available pets available at the shelters, take part in door prizes and raffles and donate to a good cause. The Lunch of Love provides The Florence Area Humane Society, The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand Humane Society the opportunity to be involved with the community outside of their normal environment.

To buy tickets, visit The Florence Area Humane Society, The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach or the Grand Strand Humane Society to purchase a ticket, call the shelter or purchase your ticket day of the lunch at your local Mellow Mushroom.