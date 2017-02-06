City of Myrtle Beach provides parking decal registration for residents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach is offering an online registration system for resident parking decals for 2017 and 2018, according to the city’s Facebook post.

This system is only available to people who have a vehicle or motorcycle that "lives" in the city limits. If residents have not paid the City of Myrtle Beach vehicle property tax, then they cannot receive a resident parking decal, the post states.

Residents need to have their 2016 Horry County Vehicle Paid Tax Receipt and current South Carolina vehicle registration card to apply online.

When applying in person, residents must bring proof that they are a City of Myrtle Beach resident and that they have paid the City of Myrtle Beach vehicle property tax on the vehicle for which they are seeking a decal, along with the following:

Horry County Vehicle Paid Tax Receipt for 2016 or 2017, showing City of Myrtle Beach tax. S.C. vehicle registration card S.C. Driver's License; residence address must match your Horry County Vehicle Paid Tax Receipt.

