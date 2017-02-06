Glenn’s Bay project to cause lane closures

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Glenn’s Bay widening and interchange project will cause lane closures on Glenn's Bay Road from Volunteer Drive to Kessinger Drive from Sunday, February 5 to Thursday February 9, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to a press release from Horry County Government.

The east and west bound shoulders of Glenn's Bay Road from US-17 Bypass to Ashton Glenn will also be closed for utility relocation work Friday, February 3 through Friday, February 10. This shoulder closure will stay in place 24-hours a day.

