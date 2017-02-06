Two teens killed in two-vehicle crash in Lumberton; alcohol suspected factor in crash

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Two teenagers from Wilmington died after a vehicle struck a Ford Focus early Monday morning on Highway 74 near 41 South, according to the Lumberton Police Department’s press release.

Broderick Jones, 38, was driving east in the west bound lane in an Oldsmobile when he struck 18-year-old Dana Michelle Wilson, of Wilmington, N.C., the release states. As a result of the crash, Wilson and the passenger, 18-year-old Ryan Michael Menke, of Wilmington, N.C.,died.

Jones was flown to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are life-threatening at this time.

According to the press release, both vehicles were destroyed and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

