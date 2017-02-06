Why so many signs are covered up on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - If you've been driving along Highway 501, you may wonder why so many signs are covered up in black trash bags.

Construction crews are getting ready to resurface between Waccamaw Pines Drive and the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge.

Right now there's a push to get everything completed before Memorial Day due to a few seasonal paving restrictions on Highway 501 during the summer.

Crews are resurfacing because just by riding through the area, you can tell its deteriorating. They’re going to scrape the top layer off and come back with a new surface so it can be an easy ride on your car.

Complaints have also been given due to the rough surface, and it also didn't help with ice and storms over the last few years. All that has taken a toll and made deterioration happen more rapidly, so it's time for improvements.

Crews will only resurface the road that is already there, not expand it, because there's no room for it.

"Some of the other sections on 501 that were resurfacing which is in Aynor and Galivants Ferry, is getting a two-foot widening, the shoulder will be widen about two-feet, for the most part through that sections there’s barrier walling, so it will pretty much be the same limits that it is now,” Horry County Resident Construction Engineer Anna Barnhill said.

When crews start to resurface on Highway 501, it shouldn't have any major impacts on your daily commute.

There also won't be any detours, but you should also be mindful that it will be a rough surface for the time being, and uneven lanes.

"You know we have had occasions where we were doing work and it takes them a little longer to get out of the roads somedays, but for the most part we are going to avoid any commuting times,” Barnhill said.

There's no exact date on when construction will start.

Expect crews to only allow work at night from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. If traffic is heavy during those hours, times will adjust.

This is really a small portion of a bigger project. Right now crews are working in Galivants Ferry and Aynor. After Highway 501 is complete crews will take on a section of Highway 17 in Georgetown and one on Highway 707.

