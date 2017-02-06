Darlington Raceway Community Watch Party to be celebrated at Mello Mushroom in Florence

Space is going fast for those looking to open up a business in downtown Florence, and a Myrtle Beach company is the latest to set up shop. The Pee Dee Bicycle Company is expanding into Florence.More >>
Those who use a free oceanfront parking lot in North Myrtle Beach only have a few more weeks to take advantage of it.More >>
Both the South Carolina House and Senate have voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years.More >>
If you've been driving on 501, you've probably noticed some of the lanes have a smooth new surface, while others are still really uneven.More >>
Horry County Police officers recovered human remains near Aynor while searching for a missing person. During the search for missing man Randy Davis in a heavily wooded area near Horse Pen Bay Road, human remains were recovered, according to a news release from HCPD.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died and another was injured in an apparent mudslide Tuesday night.More >>
