Darlington Raceway Community Watch Party to be celebrated at Mello Mushroom in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Raceway will celebrate Darlington Day and the start of the 2017 NASCAR season Sunday, February 26 at Mellow Mushroom, located at 120 Dunbarton Drive in Florence, at 1:30 p.m., according to a media release from Darlington Raceway.

The watch party will feature food and drink specials. Also, fans will have a chance to win tickets, pit passes and pre-race ceremony wristbands, along with other prizes and giveaways to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend, the release states.

“Now in our sixth year, our community watch party is a great way for us to engage with our local race fans and celebrate Daytona Day and the start of the 2017 NASCAR season,” Track President Kerry Tharp said.

Tune in to WMBF News for a live view from the Daytona International Speedway, beginning on Feb. 21 through the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26.

