Myrtle Beach man charged with attempted murder or shooting on Burcale Rd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Sunday morning for a shooting on Burcale Road, according to jail records and an Horry County Police report.

Kelsey Royden Franklin, 29, was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers responded to a domestic call on Burcale Road around 3 a.m. Sunday to find a victim inside a home holding what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to the police report. The suspect in the shooting, later identified as Franklin, had fled the scene.

Franklin was stopped on Highway 544, and he also had a gunshot wound, the report states.

A bond has not been set for the charges, and Franklin is currently in custody, online records state.

