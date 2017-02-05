North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue collects 73 winter coats for home - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue collects 73 winter coats for homeless children

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
The North Myrtle beach fire rescue squad collected 73 coats a number of hats for homeless children this winter. (Source: NMBFR) The North Myrtle beach fire rescue squad collected 73 coats a number of hats for homeless children this winter. (Source: NMBFR)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle beach fire rescue squad collected 73 coats a number of hats for homeless children this winter.

According to a NMBFR news release, Sea Haven for Youth, which provides emergency crisis services for people ages 13 to 21, will distribute the coats and hats.

NMBFR thanked everyone who donated to the annual effort.

