North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue collects 73 winter coats for homeless children

The SC House has voted overwhelmingly to pass the gas tax bill, and now it goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk for his signature.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
Kyle Skeels had a breakout game, going 3-for-3 with four RBI and a triple shy of the cycle, to lead #29 Coastal Carolina to a 13-6 victory over region rival UNC Wilmington Tuesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
Myrtle Beach leaders want to revive the family-friendly atmosphere of Ocean Boulevard by limiting what exactly can be sold in the area, but the city is facing some opposition to this.More >>
According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Delany Dorsey, 28, of Georgia, and Christopher De’jon Ketter, 25, of Florence, were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
