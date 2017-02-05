Horry County police investigate shooting on Burcale Road

Police in Horry County are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that happened in the early morning hours Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police in Horry County are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that happened in the early morning hours Sunday.

According to Sergeant Scott Kluska, officers responded to a domestic call on Burcale Road around 3 a.m.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries have since returned home from the hospital.

