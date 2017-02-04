Shaw leads CCU past Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jaylen Shaw scored 21 points to lead Coastal Carolina to an 82-75 road win at Little Rock.

Shaw had plenty of offensive help as Colton Ray-St Cyr scored 16, Demario Beck added 12 and Artur Labinowicz came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points.

The Chanticleers (11-12, 6-4 Sun Belt) shot season-best 56 percent (29-52) from the field, including 63 percent (17-27) in the second half.

A Labinowicz three followed by a Beck field goal gave the Chants their largest lead at 62-50 with 9:25 left in the game.

It didn’t stay that way long as the home-standing Trojans made a run scoring seven consecutive points over a one minutes span to get back in the game. From there the Chants were able to hold off the hard-charging Trojans for the seven-point victory.

Free throws, a problem in the past few games for CCU, was never a problem tonight as CCU hit 16 of its 18 free throws including seven straight and nine of 10 over the final three minutes of the game.

In building their lead, CCU did a better job in the second half of taking care of the basketball. The Chants ball handlers only had four turnovers in the second half.

CCU also out rebounded LR 29-26 with Ray-St Cyr’s seven leading the way.

LR (12-11, 3-7 Sun Belt) also shot the ball well finishing the game shooting 48.3 percent (28-58) from the field and hitting seven of its 22 three point attempts. The Trojans also showed why they are one of the top free throw shooting teams in the conference converting 12 of their 15 attempts.

LR also had four players reach double digits led by Jalen Jackson’s 21. Maurius Hill, Kemy Osse and Marcus Johnson all scored 11 points each. Johnson had a game-high eight assists and he also had a team-high seven rebounds.

LR led 34-31 at halftime as Jackson led the Trojans with 10 first-half points. LR shot 44 percent from the field and was able to take eight CCU turnovers and turn them into 12 points.

The home team hit five of its 13 three point attempts with Osse knocking down three-of-six from behind the three point line.

Shaw had 11 first-half points and Ray-St Cyr added nine as the Chanticleers shot 48 percent from the field. CCU hit three of its nine three point attempts with Shaw, Artur Labinowicz and Ray-St Cyr hitting one each.

CCU will be back in action Monday Feb. 6 when they play at Arkansas State. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m (CT). The game is scheduled to be shown live on ESPN3.