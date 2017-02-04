Four people arrested in connection with drug deal, shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Four people were arrested after a drug deal that led to a shooting in Myrtle Beach Jan. 31.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to 780 Oak Lane just before noon Tuesday. Witnesses said they saw two “suspicious” vehicles - a black SUV and a white two-door car in parking spaces near Walmart.

The witness said he saw a man’s lower body exit the vehicle after seeing the SUV rocking. The man was wearing dark denim pants and a black jacket.

When the witness heard what sounded like a gunshot, he saw another man leave the SUV holding his left side. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark jeans and appeared to be in his mid-20s with a brown beard.

The man holding his side got into the white car and left the parking lot. The witness called 911 from a nearby church, saw the car drive northbound on Robert Grissom Parkway, tried to follow and lost it in traffic.

Officers found shell casings at the original scene.

A Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook post said the shooting was over a drug deal and the man in the white car was wounded. The car was later located at a house in Myrtle Beach and four arrests were made.

Grayson Friedman, 18, was charged with assault, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and common law conspiracy. Sheree Friedman, 55, and Kenneth Norton, 53, were each charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. William Thurlow, 22, was charged with criminal conspiracy and common law conspiracy.

