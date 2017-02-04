UPDATE: Myrtle Beach convenience store robbers identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested two suspects in connection with armed robberies that took place early Saturday morning in Horry County.

According to the Horry County Dispatch Supervisor, the first robbery happened at the Circle K at 1001 62nd Avenue North.

Corporal Jesse Thomas with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the second robbery happened at the Scotchman at 501 Third Avenue South around 3 Saturday morning.

The Horry County Police Department and the Myrtle Beach Police Department believe the two are connected. One of the suspects is a woman who was wearing a blue hoodie and brandished a knife while demanding money.

Lieutenant Joey Crosby said city cameras were instrumental in finding the suspects.

Online police records indicate David Wayne Brooks, 41, of Myrtle Beach and Jamie Lee Edwards, 25, of Aynor were arrested in the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard. Brooks was charged with armed robbery, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and attempted armed robbery. Edwards was charged with armed robbery, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime (if not also sentence to life without parole or death) and attempted armed robbery.

No injuries were reported.

