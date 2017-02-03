Avery McCall dismissed from CCU football team

The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees approved a three percent tuition increase effective for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >>
A Conway woman is hoping to get a whole new look on life. Diagnosed with a rare eye condition that has left her legally blind, she recently heard about a new technology that is helping those who are low visually impaired, like her, and she believes it is the type of device to help her achieve her dreams.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
Gander Mountain announced in March it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would close 32 stores.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
