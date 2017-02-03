Avery McCall dismissed from CCU football team

McCall saw little playing time before getting injured in 2016 (Source: WMBF Sports)

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina football said on Friday that it has dismissed quarterback and Dillon native Avery McCall from the team.

He sat out much of his freshman season with a hand injury. He played sparingly in two games this year, and suffered the injury against Jacksonville State in the third game of the year. He threw for 56 yards in his brief time under center.

In high school, McCall became the only player in SCHSL history to quarterback a team to four state titles, as he did with the Dillon Wildcats from 2012-15.

