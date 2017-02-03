Woman arrested in connection with deadly Darlington County shooting identified

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is in custody following a fatal shooting Friday night in Darlington County.

Special Victims Unit investigators took Mary Denise Poston, 53, of Florence into custody in connection with the crime. Deputies responded to Sugar Creek Circle around 8:45 p.m.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the man who died as Robert Earl Benson, 47, of Timmonsville.

According to Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robby Kilgo, investigators were still at a residence off Turnpike Road just before 10 p.m. Friday. Poston was living with Benson at the time of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. DCSO is seeking charges against Poston that include murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A bond hearing for Poston will be held Sunday at 8 a.m. at the Darlington County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the incident can share tips anonymously by calling the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843)398-4501.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.