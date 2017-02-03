Inaugural Restaurant Week at Broadway at the Beach begins - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Inaugural Restaurant Week at Broadway at the Beach begins

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: BroadwayAtTheBeach.com Source: BroadwayAtTheBeach.com

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Those with a big appetite, a desire to try something new and a love for a great bargain are in luck.

The inaugural Broadway Restaurant Week at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach kicks of Feb. 3 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 12, according to information from BATB’s website.

Several restaurants at Broadway are offering specials such as fixed price, multi-course menu options, specially priced menus or added value options to their regular menu.

The participating restaurants are:

  • Liberty Brewery and Grill - $20.95 per person
  • American Tap House - $25 and $30 per person options
  • Extreme Pizza – prices vary
  • Good Time Charley’s - $15 per person
  • Hard Rock Café - $20 per person
  • Joe’s Crab Shack - $28 per person
  • Johnny Rockets – prices vary
  • Landry’s Seafood - $30 per person
  • Rooster’s Restaurant and Bar - $13 and $20 per person options
  • Wahlburgers – prices vary

For more information on Broadway Restaurant Week, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly