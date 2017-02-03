Restaurant Scorecard: Socastee restaurant goes from 63 to 97

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Socastee restaurant redeemed itself after earning a C score during its initial routine visit from health inspectors.

After the owner of Sanchez Restaurant voluntarily closed the doors after earning a 63 last month, the eatery is now open for business again.

Last month, inspectors took pictures of the priority violations the restaurant received, which included live roaches and piled-up trash behind the building.

Health inspectors did a return visit, and observed most of the violations were corrected. According to the report, the restaurant did not have new cooler units, but did reduce the amount of products being stored in the existing coolers. A new freezer was also purchased.

The owner was able to present an invoice for pest control services, and the inspector said there were no bugs - dead or alive - observed in the restaurant.

As far as the excessive trash and boxes that were first observed behind the restaurant, the inspector said on his follow-up visit there was distressed equipment behind the facility.

With all the improvements made, the restaurant earned an overall score of 97, which is an A.

At Collectors Cafe off Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, the chefs there take extreme pride is providing an dining experience.

Jim Molnar, co-executive chef, said they are trying to introduce new and better techniques to prepare innovate cuisine.

"So we're in that process right now, and hopefully you'll get to see the results this spring," said Molnar.

He added food is science, and they educate their staff on food products and hold them accountable.

"There is a lot of science," said Molnar. "It's more than just the sanitizer and the soap and water, and having a clean kitchen. You have to know how to treat the food properly to make sure you can give the diners a quality experience and a safe one at that."

During inspection, the inspector observed buildup on the filters of the hood. Collectors Cafe earned an overall score of 94.

Then there is Oliver's Restaurant, located on U.S. 501 Business in Conway, which earned a perfect 100 score.

Clark's Seafood and Chop House, located on U.S. 17 in Little River, earned at 92 score. There was a hand soap dispenser attached to the wall over the clean dish drainboard. The inspector also observed vacuum-packaged tuna thawing in an unopened package with a "remove prior to thaw" statement on it.

Hungry Howie's on U.S. 17 in Surfside Beach earned at score of 96 this week. The inspector said there was no hot water at one of the hand sinks, and foods that exceeds the marked date on the container was not being thrown away, particularly the salami and cheese in the reach-in cooler.

