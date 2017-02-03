Conway warming shelter to open Friday night

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Senior Center will open as a warming shelter Friday night as temperatures begin to drop.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, the center, located at 1519 Mill Pond Road in Conway, will open at 6 p.m. Friday and close at 8 a.m.

If there are no occupants by 10 p.m. Friday, the shelter will close, according to the release.

Cots, blankets and pillows will be available, as well as snacks and beverages. Pets are not allowed.

