Man accused of criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery in Florence incident

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of sexual assault and armed robbery in an incident that happened Friday morning.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the incident happened at 311 S. Irby St. between 8 and 10 a.m. Friday.

Police have identified the suspect as Tyrell Lezzell Singletary, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191.

