Florence man charged with murder in fatal shooting

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Michael Joe Smith (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office) Michael Joe Smith (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a deadly Wednesday shooting on Francis Marion Road in Florence.

According to Horry County Police Department Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson said Michael Joe Smith, 39, of Florence was arrested in Myrtle Beach in connection with the Feb. 1 shooting death of Malcolm Kindred “Kenny” Kemmerlin, 55.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said Smith was charged with murder and will Smith will be held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a Circuit Court Judge.  

The incident remains under investigation.

