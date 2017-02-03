Florence man charged with murder in fatal shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a deadly Wednesday shooting on Francis Marion Road in Florence.

According to Horry County Police Department Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson said Michael Joe Smith, 39, of Florence was arrested in Myrtle Beach in connection with the Feb. 1 shooting death of Malcolm Kindred “Kenny” Kemmerlin, 55.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said Smith was charged with murder and will Smith will be held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a Circuit Court Judge.

He will be taken to Florence County for booking.

The incident remains under investigation.

