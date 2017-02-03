UPDATE: Coroner identifies missing woman found in car in Galivan - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Coroner identifies missing woman found in car in Galivants Ferry

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A missing woman’s body was found in a car in Galivants Ferry, according to information from the Horry County Police Department.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the woman as Brittany Floyd, 28, of Galivants Ferry.

A tweet from the department that went out around 3:20 p.m. Friday stated the body of the 28-year-old female was found on Pee Dee Road. The crash happened Tuesday and was discovered Friday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Judd Jones said the woman was driving north in a 2000 Ford Mustang when she ran off the left side of the road into a creek.

No foul play is suspected, according to the HCPD.

