Myrtle Beach Police to take the Polar Plunge to support the Special Olympics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Over 20 team members with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are taking the plunge Saturday to support the South Carolina Special Olympics.

Every dollar donated to the team taking the Polar Plunge at the Sands Ocean Club will go to help thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities in the greater Grand Strand area, “providing them with the athletic opportunities that instill the confidence needed to succeed in life,” according to a post from the department. The plunge happens at 2 p.m. on the beach, and over 700 people are expected to be there.

A donation of $50 would provide two basketballs to the organization, $250 would pay for snowboard/skiing equipment rental for 10 athletes for one day, $500 supports one athlete all year, $1,000 provides equipment and uniforms for an entire softball team, and $2,500 could provide 250 uniforms for athletic competitions.

To donate, head to: http://www.firstgiving.com/team/341097

