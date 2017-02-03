Craigslist post alludes to violence against Trump protesters

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are aware of a post on Craigslist alluding to violence against protesters in South Carolina, and say they are monitoring the situation.

The post, which appears to have been posted in the “Rants and Raves” section of the Myrtle Beach Craigslist, is titled: “White Men Ready For War.” The poster states that he has 350 men from Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties, and is reaching out to “more brothers who are ready to be part of an organized defense.”

“We must defend and fight for our president Mr. Trump and fight for our white families,” the post continues. “As to date the racist blacks, Latinos and immigrants have been protesting or shall i [sic] say rioting. We need to go where they are rioting and engage. Pls [sic] be prepared for war and blood for we shall honorably fight for our president.”

The post can no longer be found in a search on the Myrtle Beach Craigslist, but screenshots of the post have been circulating on social media. A YouTube video discussing the inflammatory Craigslist post was posted on November 23, 2016, but there is no other indication on exactly how old the post is.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department stated in an email: “We are aware of the post and monitoring the situation.”

