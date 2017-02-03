TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck with injuries in Longs blocks roadway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
A wreck in Longs has blocked the roadway Friday. (Source: Crystal Rutter) A wreck in Longs has blocked the roadway Friday. (Source: Crystal Rutter)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A wreck in Longs has blocked the roadway Friday.

According to the SCHP website, it took place at 10:59 a.m. at 71 East Highway 9 bypass near Anderson Brothers Bank and Clover Leaf Drive.

Highway Patrol reports at least one person was injured in the wreck.

