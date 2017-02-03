Historic satellite images show Grand Strand's growth over time

Animation showing the development of the Grand Strand since 1984. (Source: Google Earth)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Take a trip back in time with Google Earth. Google now allows users to view historical satellite images to see an area’s development over time.

Mobile users, tap here to view the slideshow of the Grand Strand’s development since 1984.

Google Earth’s Timelapse website combines over 5 million satellite images acquired over the last 32 years to show a global, zoomable video of how the entire Earth has changed over time.

You can see the timelapse video of anywhere on earth for yourself right here: https://earthengine.google.com/timelapse/

