Two suspects wanted for attacking victims in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County sheriff’s deputies are searching for 25-year-old Narada Pickett. He's wanted for second-degree domestic violence.

The Horry County police report said Jan. 20, the victim stated she and Pickett got into an argument over the cell phone charger and he ended up punching her in the head.

The report said he also grabbed her by the head and shoved it down by the toilet threatening to put her head underwater. This all allegedly went down in front of small children.

Pickett’s last known address is on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach.

Deputies are also searching for 19-year-old Jonathan Pearson, wanted for third-degree assault and battery by a mob.

The Horry County police report states Jan. 18, 2017, Pearson saw the victims at Plato's Closet on South Commons Drive and asked "What are you looking at?"

From there, Pearson and another person allegedly beat up three victims inside the store.

Pearson's last known address is on Fountain Point Lane in Myrtle Beach.

