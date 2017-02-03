Coroner: Shootout on I-95 tied to Marlboro County homicide

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened Friday morning.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown confirmed the incident happened on Adamsville Road.

The victim was identified Friday afternoon as Tina Thomas, 42, according to Brown.

He added the victim was killed at her home, with the cause of death being an apparent gunshot wound.

Brown also said he was told by investigators with the MCSO that a shootout on Interstate 95 is connected to this homicide investigation and the suspect appears to be the victim’s son.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina, Brown said.

