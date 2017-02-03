UPDATE: Victim identified following single-vehicle wreck in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died in a single-car wreck in Darlington County Thursday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones said the driver was heading south on New Hopewell Road at 11 p.m. when the car ran off the left side of the road and hit several trees.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as Rauchavious Keyeirre Sellers, 26, of Hartsville.

Hardee added the victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

