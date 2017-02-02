Super Bowl LI fans cheer for different teams but share same pain and confidence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Boston has become no stranger to winning titles lately. As for Atlanta, it's looking for its first since 1995.

Lifelong Falcons fan Wheeler Hawks has been through the ups and downs cheering for the team.

"They have a tendency to let me down," said Hawks.

Atlanta's run to the Super Bowl this season, has Hawks flying high into Sunday's game.

"I feel confident, we have a good offense with Devonta Freeman, Matt Ryan, and Juilo Jones," said Hawks.

Lifelong Patriots fan and New England native Brandon Bushaw has experienced the same pain.

"I was born in the 80's, so I lived in the bad day of being a Patriots fan," said Bushaw.

Ever since moving down to the beach in 2004, the Patriots have won two Super Bowls. He's confident in his team this weekend as well.

"I'm excited. I thought the Steeler game was going to be really tough and then we took care of business so I feel pretty confident going into the Super Bowl," said Bushaw.

As the Falcons look for their first title Sunday, Wheeler thinks it's their turn to win.

"Absolutely, especially since they (Patriots) cheated," said Wheeler Hawks.

As for Brandon.

"When you're on top everybody is looking up and talking deflategate this and that. I think a fifth Super Bowl, one for the thumb as they say would be huge," Brandon Bushaw said.

Both fans may be occupied Sunday as they have to work. How do they plan on tuning into the game?

"I've been running restaurants since i was 23, 24 years old and I'm 38 now. I haven't seen a Super Bowl in many years, work comes first," Wheeler said.

As the owner of Island Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach, Brandon may not being working as much.

"I'll probably be paying more attention to the game than I should and not enough to work. We have a good staff here and we're fully staffed up for our party. They do a great job that me and Cynthia can hang out with everybody and be guest like everybody else," Brandon said.

