Monster trucks, dancing, and free popcorn bring Grand Strand, Pee Dee families together

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some quality family events are happening across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee this weekend, with the aim of bringing everyone together.

Conway Chocolate Walk

The event has been sold out for the past two weeks, so for those who haven't purchased tickets already, they'll have to catch the Annual Conway Chocolate Walk next year. However, for those who purchased advanced tickets, they'll have the opportunity to tour about 30 downtown shops and stores, which will offer some sweet chocolate treats. The Chocolate Walk is Saturday, Feb. 4.

Rough N' Rowdy Brawl

Get ready to rumble! The Rough N' Rowdy Brawl will take over the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Feb. 3 through Feb. 4. More than 100 fighters, both men and women, will participate in the off-the-street boxing match. There are several categories that include lightweight and heavyweight. There is more than $10,000 in cash prizes for winners. Admission for the event starts at $15. The first round of the event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Father Daughter Dance

Calling all fathers, uncles, grandfathers or anyone who has a special little girl in their life. Make sure and join the fun at the Sixth Annual Father Daughter Dance hosted by Ripley's Aquarium on Feb. 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Bethany Marshall, marketing Director for Ripley's Attractions, saie each year the event gets bigger and better.

"When you come in to an event, it's a whole different time," Marshall said. "It's a different way to see our animals and really just enjoy each other."

Marshall said guests will enjoy live music, dancing, food, games and the entire aquatic life experience.

"It's engaging from the moment you walk in," she said. "There will be games all the way across the aquarium everywhere you can turn. It's just a new experience every year and we try to add something new every time we do it."

The event is $39.99 per couple. It is an additional $13.99 for each additional child. Locals can qualify for a 20 percent discount. To participate, reservations are required.

Monster Jam

For all the adrenaline junkies, there is the Monster Jam. Running Feb. 3 through February 6, monster trucks will jam the Florence Civic Center. Each show starts at 7:30 p.m., with ticket prices starting at $15.

Free Popcorn!

It will be on and popping this weekend, as one theater chain will offer free popcorn and deals on foods and drinks. Running Feb. 3 through Feb. 4, AMC Theatres is welcoming guests at the chain's newly acquired Carmike locations by providing a free small popcorn, as well as other great deals on food and drinks.

