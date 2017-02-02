TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on portion of I-95 south near Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – All lanes are blocked following a collision Thursday afternoon on Interstate 95 near mile marker 178 in Dillon County.

According to information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened at 3:24 p.m. There are reported injuries in this collision.

Further details from the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s website state the crash occurred in the southbound side of I-95, three miles south of Exit 181A-S.C. 38 eastbound to Marion.

