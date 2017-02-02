Bel-Air 'Giga-Mansion' is the country's most expensive home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two master suites, 10 large VIP guest suites, 21 luxury baths, three gourmet kitchens, five bars, a massive studio, a wellness spa, a fitness center, an infinity pool, a 40-seat theater, a four-lane bowling alley, and an “auto gallery” with $30 million worth of exotic cars and motorbikes.

For a paltry $250 million, this “giga-mansion” in hills of Bel Air could be yours.

The sprawling 38,000-square-foot project from developer Bruce Makowsky is currently the most expensive real estate listing in the country, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

But wait, there’s more: “it comes with over a hundred notable art installations and all furnishings, an outdoor pop-up theater, two fully-stocked champagne and wine cellars, the most advanced home tech system in the world, two alligator-upholstered elevators and to sweeten the pie just a little more, . . a massive candy wall in the game room with help-yourself glass cylinders of every favorite. . . and let’s not forget the helicopter!” the real estate website states. “But who maintains all this, you ask? The personal chef, a masseuse and five other full-time employees who live on site in a separate staff wing and whose salaries have been paid for the first two years of ownership.”

