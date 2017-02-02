FCSO investigates shooting at Lake City thrift store that injures one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a thrift store in Lake City Thursday afternoon that injured one.

According to an FCSO press release, deputies responded to the Disability Thrift Store on South Ron McNair Boulevard shortly after 12 p.m. One person inside the building was reportedly struck by what was believed to be a bullet fired through a window.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound, the release stated. It was not believed to be life threatening.

According to the FCSO, investigators said witnesses heard at least two shots being fired from outside the building.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

