Consider This: Raises for school board members a complex issue

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The idea that Horry County’s school board chairman wants an increase in pay for himself and board members has sparked a debate throughout the community.

The proposal would increase pay by 66 percent and that is what is getting most people’s attention. However, that percentage is misleading because we are actually only talking about an increase from $9,600 to $16,000, which is right in line with what members of the Horry County Council earn.

Consider This: The problem isn’t necessarily that the board members think the time invested in this commitment deserves more pay; it’s the timing.

What should rub taxpayers the wrong way is that this raise should not be voted into place for existing board members. It should go into effect for the next school board.

It is admirable to want to serve your community, to run for election and to dedicate so much time to ensure our public schools can thrive. And with that comes accountability for school performance and how our tax dollars are spent.

