FIRST ALERT: Winter returns on Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Get ready for a huge swing back to Winter of Friday.

A cold front will slip through the region tonight and usher in a return to winter-like weather for Friday.

Tonight will see skies turn mostly cloudy with a few light showers or areas of drizzle. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to near 50 by daybreak Friday.

Friday will be a raw and winter-like day. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with a gusty wind, cloudy skies and a lingering risk of a few light showers and areas of drizzle.

By Friday night, temperatures will drop below freezing across the Pee Dee and into the lower 30s on the Grand Strand as skies clear out.

The forecast for Saturday will feature brighter skies, but temperatures will remain chilly with afternoon temperatures only in the upper 40s.