Darlington County lifts burn ban

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County officials lifted a burn ban Thursday, citing improved weather conditions.

Molly Odom with the Darlington County Emergency Management Department said all burning activities should be done with extreme caution.

“Also, those conducting a burn must be an adult, constantly monitor the fire, and have means to control the fire, such as a water hose,” said Molly Odom.

