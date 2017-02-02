Fewer signs make for less confusion at Horry County beach accesses

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County continues to work on repairing beach accesses damaged during Hurricane Matthew. It seems small, but signs play a big role in keeping residents and visitors from getting a ticket.

According to Horry County Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, every beach access sign was knocked over or blown away in Garden City during the hurricane.

“Garden City definitely took a huge hit in that area. Not only with the dunes, but the public access areas,” said Lisa Bourcier.

The signage project includes all of Horry County's 22 beach accesses in Garden City and the Shore Drive area, between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. The project is a partnership between Public Works, Engineering, Planning and Zoning and Horry County's Police Beach Patrol.

Some signs are back up now, but the situation left the county with a blank slate to start from when it came to the sign consolidation project. Luckily for the county, they were already planning a re-branding signage overhaul before the hurricane hit.

"So instead of having a bunch of signs everywhere, we're trying to consolidate all the signage and make it more pleasing as well. And most of the revenue we've collected through the parking fees and grant money, we're able to pay for these signs," Bourcier said. About $8,000 is being budgeted from parking revenue.

The new signage plan aims to make parking areas and beach regulations more user friendly. A consistent branding will help the public better recognize public versus private parking, according to Horry County's Planning and Zoning newsletter.

Signs will have a consistent color palette and community logo. Garden City will be branded with an umbrella, and the Shore Drive area will be a surfboard.

Here's an explanation of the signage, according to the newsletter:

The sign mock up to the left gives an example of how the county can consolidate standardized information into one sign displaying a community logo, street name and access number, beach rules, swimming warnings, wildlife and turtle protection information, and adopt-a-beach signage. The signs will be produced as separate panels to ensure that they can easily be replaced if damaged or information changes. It also allows for the “beach warning flag” sign to be interchangeable with the “No Lifeguard on Duty—Swim at Your Own Risk” message during the off-season. The county will also be including educational signage on rip currents to better inform the public of this swimming risk.

The official plan will be finished this month, and signs will be up in April. Click on the images for examples of what signage will look like.

