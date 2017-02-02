UPDATE: 55-year-old man shot, killed in Florence County

One person was shot and killed in the Mars Bluff community in Florence County early Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 55-year-old man was shot and killed in the Mars Bluff community in Florence County Wednesday night.

According to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 6 p.m. on Francis Marion Road near Liberty Chapel Road.

The victim was identified as Florence resident Malcolm Kindred Kemmerlin by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Kemmerlin died about an hour later at the hospital. The body will be autopsied Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Officials plan to release more information Thursday morning.

