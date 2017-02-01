Wife charged with involuntary manslaughter in husband's shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Garden City area (Source: George Umbenhauer)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – On Friday, a woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for the alleged accidental shooting of her husband at a home in Garden City Wednesday night was given a $5,000 bond.

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 43 year-old Paul Smith of Garden City died from a gunshot wound at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

The suspect has been identified as Heidi Smith, 43, of Garden City, according to information from Krystal Dotson, public information officer for the Horry County Police Department. She added that Smith has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

On Friday, Heidi Smith was given a $5,000 bond. The victim's father spoke during the hearing, saying that Smith accidentally shot her husband.

