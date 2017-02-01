Darlington County Sheriff's Office seeks to upgrade personal protective gear

Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office have put in a request with county council to get funding for the purchase of new protective vests. (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is working to update its personal protective gear after officials discovered the need was there.

DCSO Lt. Robby Kilgo said new Sheriff Tony Chavis made a request that the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division do an audit of the department’s evidence and equipment, which is standard protocol.

SLED officials did not find any issues. However, once each deputy performed line-item inspections on personal protection gear, vehicles and other equipment the command staff uses, that is when the issue arose, according to Kilgo.

“We also came to realize that we need an update and an upgrade to our personal protective gear that is issued to each deputy to ensure their safety as they go out and serve the public, and what they do day in and day out,” Kilgo said.

He added the issue was brought to the Darlington County Council’s attention during a recent meeting. Department heads asked that roughly $30,000 in funding be transferred to the DCSO to replace 48 older personal protection vests.

“We are simply waiting on their approval of what they have submitted to us, whether they approve or disapprove what we submitted to them,” Kilgo said. “And, hopefully, shortly after that, we can move forward with getting the deputies the equipment they need to provide the services the citizens deserve.”

According to Kilgo, the DCSO has looked at other funding options to purchase in-car cameras.

