Local Carmike Cinemas offering free popcorn, other deals this we - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local Carmike Cinemas offering free popcorn, other deals this weekend

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Some local movie theatres will be offering free popcorn to patrons this weekend. (Source: AMC Theatres) Some local movie theatres will be offering free popcorn to patrons this weekend. (Source: AMC Theatres)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It’s the perfect weekend to take in a movie, as the weather is expected to be cooler and one theatre chain will be offering free popcorn and deals on food and drinks.

According to a press release from AMC Theatres, the special will run Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5 at the chain’s newly acquired Carmike locations in the Myrtle Beach area.

All weekend, moviegoers will receive a free small popcorn. That is in addition to these other specials:

  • Feb. 3 - $2 hot dogs
  • Feb. 4 - $2 candy
  • Feb. 5 - $2 small frozen drink

The Carmike theatres across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are:

  • Colonial Mall 12 – 10177 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
  • Broadway 17 – 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
  • Cinema 2 – 118 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly