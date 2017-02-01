Local Carmike Cinemas offering free popcorn, other deals this weekend

Some local movie theatres will be offering free popcorn to patrons this weekend. (Source: AMC Theatres)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It’s the perfect weekend to take in a movie, as the weather is expected to be cooler and one theatre chain will be offering free popcorn and deals on food and drinks.

According to a press release from AMC Theatres, the special will run Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5 at the chain’s newly acquired Carmike locations in the Myrtle Beach area.

All weekend, moviegoers will receive a free small popcorn. That is in addition to these other specials:

Feb. 3 - $2 hot dogs

Feb. 4 - $2 candy

Feb. 5 - $2 small frozen drink

The Carmike theatres across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are:

Colonial Mall 12 – 10177 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

Broadway 17 – 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

Cinema 2 – 118 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville

