FIRST ALERT: One more warm day, then back to winter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Today's warm weather will be replaced with a downward temperature trend through the end of the week that results in a raw and winter-like Friday.

Thursday will see a mostly sunny start with more clouds arriving by the afternoon and evening. A cold front will slip through during the day, but temperatures will remain mild for one more day with afternoon readings in the upper 60s to near 70. As the front moves through, a stray sprinkle will be possible late in the day.

Much cooler weather will pour into the region starting Thursday night and lasting through Saturday. Friday will be a chilly, raw and winter-like day with mostly cloudy skies, a cold north wind, a few light showers and afternoon temperatures that only reach into the middle and upper 40s.

Skies will brighten up a bit on Saturday, but the chilly weather will stick around with afternoon temperatures once again in the 40s.