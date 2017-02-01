Two-car crash injures four, closes down portion of Carolina Forest Boulevard

Emergency responders worked a two-car crash Wednesday night that closed down a portion of Carolina Forest Boulevard. (Source: George Umbenhauer)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Four people were injured in a two-car crash that happened Wednesday night on Carolina Forest Boulevard.

According to officials with Horry County Fire Rescue, three of the victims were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and one was taken to Conway Medical Center.

The crash happened at 6:31 p.m. on Carolina Forest Boulevard, near River Oaks Drive, according to information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.

HCFR officials are advising motorists to stay away from this portion of Carolina Forest Boulevard, as emergency responders are still on scene.

