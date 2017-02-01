National Signing Day 2017 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

National Signing Day 2017

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - Signing Day 2017 is in the books. Dozens of student athletes signed letters of intent to further their education and playing careers at various colleges and universities.

Here's a look at who is going where:

Carolina Forest
Antwine Loper - Coastal Carolina
Tyler Marchese - Wingate

Conway
Peyton Derrick - Appalachian State
Darren Stanley - Dartmouth
Jonah Booth - Limestone

Dillon
J.T. Melton - Charleston Southern
Kanore McKinnon - Georgia Military
Johnny Allen - Newberry
Josh Cousar - Newberry
Jermaine McDaniel - Appalachian State

Dillon Christian
Michael Minges - St. Andrews

Hartsville
Jaylen Evans - South Carolina State

Green Sea Floyds
Jacob Springs - Newberry

Lake City
Jalen Barr - The Citadel
Tyshawn Baines - South Carolina State

Lake View
Xavier Johnson - South Carolina State
Duane Nichols - South Carolina State

Latta
Davonta Porter - Furman
Ontario McClellan - St. Andrews
Jalen Gomillion - University of Charleston
Justin Hall - University of Charleston

Marlboro County
Jacob Evers - Limestone
Chad Quick - Limestone
Nickolaus Brody - Limestone
Eric Blair - Limestone

Myrtle Beach
Will Vereen - South Carolina State
Naseem Dewitt - Wingate
Sean McGonigal - South Carolina
Chase Brill - North Greenville
Keyonte Sessions - The Citadel

South Florence
Hykeem White - Georgia Military

Waccamaw
Dominic Gullo - Limestone

West Florence
Chris Wilson - Charlotte
James Haynes - Newberry
Dalton Maron - Newberry

