National Signing Day 2017

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - Signing Day 2017 is in the books. Dozens of student athletes signed letters of intent to further their education and playing careers at various colleges and universities.

Here's a look at who is going where:

Carolina Forest

Antwine Loper - Coastal Carolina

Tyler Marchese - Wingate

Conway

Peyton Derrick - Appalachian State

Darren Stanley - Dartmouth

Jonah Booth - Limestone

Dillon

J.T. Melton - Charleston Southern

Kanore McKinnon - Georgia Military

Johnny Allen - Newberry

Josh Cousar - Newberry

Jermaine McDaniel - Appalachian State

Dillon Christian

Michael Minges - St. Andrews

Hartsville

Jaylen Evans - South Carolina State

Green Sea Floyds

Jacob Springs - Newberry

Lake City

Jalen Barr - The Citadel

Tyshawn Baines - South Carolina State

Lake View

Xavier Johnson - South Carolina State

Duane Nichols - South Carolina State

Latta

Davonta Porter - Furman

Ontario McClellan - St. Andrews

Jalen Gomillion - University of Charleston

Justin Hall - University of Charleston

Marlboro County

Jacob Evers - Limestone

Chad Quick - Limestone

Nickolaus Brody - Limestone

Eric Blair - Limestone

Myrtle Beach

Will Vereen - South Carolina State

Naseem Dewitt - Wingate

Sean McGonigal - South Carolina

Chase Brill - North Greenville

Keyonte Sessions - The Citadel

South Florence

Hykeem White - Georgia Military

Waccamaw

Dominic Gullo - Limestone

West Florence

Chris Wilson - Charlotte

James Haynes - Newberry

Dalton Maron - Newberry

